Trump Wants LeBron James To Transition To A Woman To Play On His Women’s Basketball Team

Donald Trump detailed his hypothetical plan involving NBA star LeBron James during a rant about transgender athletes.

Donald Trump proposed a bizarre scenario where he’d recruit LeBron James to play on a women’s basketball team.

The disgraced ex-president shared his wild idea involving James during a speech at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit. Trump told the audience he’d somehow convince the NBA star to transition to a woman in an effort to assemble the best women’s basketball team.

“I’d be the greatest women’s basketball coach in history,” he said. “Because I don’t like LeBron James, I like Michael Jordan much better. But I’d go up to LeBron James, it doesn’t matter. I’d say, ‘LeBron, did you ever have any desire to be a woman? Because what I’d love you to do is star on my team that I’m building up.’ I will have the greatest team in history. They’ll never lose. Nobody will come within 70 points of this team.”

Trump and James have traded insults in recent years. James famously called the twice-impeached politician a “bum” in 2017. Trump mocked the NBA champion’s intelligence in 2018.

“Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do.”

Watch Trump’s latest comments about James below.