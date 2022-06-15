Tsu Surf Announces Rolling Loud Performance After Shouting Out The Festival In A Battle  

Tsu Surf will be performing on the Rolling Loud stage this September alongside some of the best artists in Hip-Hop.
The New Jersey native took to Twitter to share his good news. “Something to be PROUD OF,” he penned while sharing the flyer for the New York festival.
Tsu Surf will appear on Sunday (Sept. 25) alongside a star-studded lineup of his peers. Future is set to headline day 3 of the event which also includes performances from 21 Savage, Big Sean, Pusha T, Fat Joe, Dej Loaf, and Benny the Butcher. Nicki Minaj takes top billing on Friday, while new father A$AP Rocky will headline on Saturday.
The legendary battle rapper makes powerful music in his own right and is highly respected by his industry peers. He has critically acclaimed mixtapes and albums, as well as music with some of the culture’s best rappers.
Tsu Surf dropped the “Blood Cuzzins” mixtape with CMG rapper Mozzy featuring the likes of Don Q, 42 Dugg, Stacey Barthe, and Boosie Badazz. He has also released music with Beanie Siegel, Benny The Butcher, Joe Budden, and Jim Jones, among others.
However, Tsu Surf caught the attention of Rolling Loud after a snippet from one of his recent battles went viral. After the “Nana Crib” hitmaker referenced the music festival in a bar, they reposted the clip on Twitter. Rolling Loud New York tickets go on sale on Friday, June 17 at 12:00PM.
Joe Budden Celebrates Tsu Surf
The battle rap community demonstrated their pride in Surf’s achievement on social media, and his friend and former collaborator Joe Budden also showed some love. The rapper-turned podcaster pulled up to a space hosted by Ultimate Rap League princess NuNu Nellz to celebrate Tsu Surf.
Tsu Surf hinted that he could perform at Rolling Loud and one of URL’s marquee events in the same month as Summer Madness will also go down in September. However, earlier this month, Surf was more concerned with giving back to the community. He rewarded college graduates with free tickets to another of URL’s biggest cards, their Night Of Main Events.