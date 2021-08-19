Tsu Surf New Project ‘Until Further Notice” Drops Tomorrow

Tsu Surf is set to release his latest project, ‘Until Further Notice’ tomorrow, August 20 it has been announced.

The project follows on from the highly successful ‘MSYKM’, an acronym for ‘Make Sure You Kill Me’, released June 2020. Young M.A, Fabolous and Mozzy are amongst those featured on the tracklist.

The rapper previously collaborated with Benny the Butcher on the track ‘Blacc Cream’ off the MSYKM album. Also among the features on MSYKM are rappers Mozzy, G Herbo, Dave East, and breakout star Lady London.

Dipset rapper Jim Jones features on the hit ‘Careful Who You Love’ and also appears in the video.

In 2019 Surf, dropped a collaboration album, ‘Blood Cuzzins’, with the Bay Area superstar Mozzy.

The Newark, New Jersey rapper and battle rapper will be performing today, August 19 at a listening event in New York. Surf has hinted fans in attendance may get to hear the whole project from start to finish.

The legendary battle rapper posted the event flyer on his Instagram page and added the caption “THINC IMA PERFORM THE WHOLE TAPE!”

The New Jersey native is a highly skilled lyricist and is considered among the top battle rappers making music. Surf arguably has one of the best ever ‘Bars on I-95′ freestyles which is prominently featured on the station’s YouTube home page. The video currently stands at over 10 million views and is nine minutes of some of the nicest rapping you’ve ever heard.

Fans will be pleased to note that Surf teased the idea that he will put out multiple music videos from the project.

Think ima Shoot a bunch of Videos this Tape — Tsu’ca Doncic (@Tsu_Surf) August 18, 2021

Surf is set to battle next month on Ultimate Rap League’s Summer Madness 11. He’s facing John John da Don in a highly anticipated match-up after JJDD spent the last few years calling him out.