Tubi Presents ‘Behind The Crime’ Focusing On The Murder Of Nipsey Hussle

The streaming service takes a deep dive into the rapper’s tragic passing.

Ermias “Nipsey Hussle” Asghedom rose to prominence as a California-based Hip-Hop artist. Unfortunately, a gunman killed the 33-year-old entrepreneur/activist as his star was rising even higher.

The Tubi streaming service explored the murder of Nipsey Hussle in a one-hour episode of the new Behind the Crime limited series. NewsNation host Dan Abrams served as an executive producer for the program.

“Dan Abrams and his Law&Crime team bring their singular expertise to this series which builds upon our deep catalog of true crime and unscripted content currently available on the platform,” said Adam Lewinson, Tubi’s Chief Content Officer.

Behind the Crime: the Nipsey Hussle Murder features footage from the Marathon Clothing store where Asghedom was shot multiple times. The program also covers the trial of convicted murderer Eric Ronald Holder Jr.

In addition to Behind the Crime: the Nipsey Hussle Murder, Tubi also serves as the digital home of other original programming such as Fresh Meat: Jeffrey Dahmer, Killing Diana and TMZ Presents: Megan vs. Tory: What REALLY Went Down.

Before his passing, Nipsey Hussle garnered national attention for mixtapes such as 2010’s The Marathon and 2013’s Crenshaw. He earned a Best Rap Album nomination at the 61st Grammy Awards for 2018’s Victory Lap. He later won two posthumous Grammys.