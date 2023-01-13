Tupac Docuseries Director Hypes Unreleased Audio & Video For Superfans

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

FX’s ‘Dear Mama,’ a documentary series about Tupac Shakur and his mother Afeni Shakur, premieres on April 21.

Director Allen Hughes said his Tupac Shakur documentary series Dear Mama will feature material the late rapper’s diehard fans haven’t seen or heard.

Hughes spoke about Dear Mama at FX’s Television Critics Association press tour on Thursday (January 12). The filmmaker, who co-directed Dead Presidents and Menace II Society, revealed his five-part documentary series includes exclusive audio and footage.

“Wherever possible, we tried to find archival footage that hadn’t been seen so there’s a lot that we have in the five parts,” Hughes said, per Deadline. “There’s also audio that’s never been heard. And not just some of his acapellas and vocals. There is a lot of stuff of Tupac from his baby years that had never been seen.”

He continued, “For Tupac superfans, I believe that two of the most important things in the project is the never seen before. But most importantly, you get to understand why he made certain decisions.”

FX announced the first two episodes of Dear Mama will premiere on April 21. The rest of the Tupac documentary series will be released on a weekly basis. Viewers can stream the episodes on Hulu a day after the FX broadcast.

Check out a teaser for Dear Mama below.