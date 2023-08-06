EXCLUSIVE: Tupac Shakur’s Brother Confirms Biggie Smalls Was Supposed To Join Thug Life

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

According to Mopreme Shakur, Tupac wanted The Notorious B.I.G. to be a member of Pac’s rap group Thug Life.

Thug Life member Mopreme Shakur, the brother of Tupac, discussed their history with The Notorious B.I.G. in an interview with AllHipHop’s Chuck Creekmur.

Mopreme verified rumors of Tupac recruiting Biggie Smalls for Thug Life when asked if B.I.G. was ever meant to be part of the group.

“There is some validity to that,” Tupac’s brother told AllHipHop. “Before things fell apart, Pac was a uniter. We knew we were from New York. We knew we were from the East Coast. And Pac liked to work with the best talent around. So, there was a period, there was a time when we was all cool. There was a time when Pac wanted Biggie to be part of the East Coast faction of Thug Life ‘cause we was kicking it with each other anyway. Pac wasn’t just a hater just to be hating. He liked [Biggie].”

Mopreme also vented about the way the American system treated his family in his conversation with AllHipHop. He remained vexed over the amount of scrutiny Tupac faced.

“What Pac did was dare to fight,” Mopreme said. “He dared to fight back, he dared to say something. He dared to question the police, and it comes with a certain amount of baggage.”

Watch AllHipHop’s full interview with Mopreme below.