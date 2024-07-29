Tupac Shakur Family Recruits Jay-Z’s Powerful Lawyer To Investigate Diddy Rumors

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Keefe D, the man awaiting trial for his alleged role in Tupac Shakur’s death, implicated Diddy in the 1996 murder.

Tupac Shakur’s family hired Jay’s lawyer Alex Spiro to explore resurfaced allegations regarding Diddy’s supposed involvement in the late rapper’s 1996 murder. According to TMZ, Tupac’s relatives also enlisted the help of attorney Christopher Clore and a team of investigators.

Diddy’s culpability in Tupac’s murder has been widely speculated for years. The Bad Boy Records founder, whose real name is Sean Combs, faced scrutiny due to his significant role in Tupac’s infamous beef with The Notorious B.I.G.

Duane “Keefe D” Davis, who awaits trial for Tupac’s murder, implicated Diddy in the deadly shooting. Keefe D’s claims received newfound attention in court documents filed by the Clark County District Attorney’s Office in Nevada on July 18.

“[Davis] has asserted publicly that he only told on himself and wasn’t trying to provide evidence against anyone else in his conversations with police,” prosecutors wrote. “However, this statement belies this claim, as he suggested that Sean Combs paid Eric Von Martin a million dollars for the killings as well as offered to set up a surreptitious phone call with Terrence Brown, the driver, who, at the time, was still alive. “

Keefe D originally accused Diddy of ordering a hit on Tupac well over a decade ago, but no charges were ever filed against the Hip-Hop mogul. Diddy denied the allegations.

“Any suggestion of an indictment for Mr. Combs is irresponsible and unfounded,” a source told AllHipHop. “The notion that prosecutors have evidence that Diddy paid Davis is categorically false and defamatory.”

Keefe D, the alleged “shot caller” behind Tupac’s murder, remains in jail after a judge denied him bail in June. His next court hearing is scheduled for August 20. His trial is expected to begin in November.

Diddy is under federal investigation for sex trafficking allegations. Multiple women and producer Lil Rod sued Diddy for sexual assault over the past nine months.