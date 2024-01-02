Tupac Shakur Murder Suspect Keefe D’s Bail Hearing Delayed

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Keefe D wants a Nevada judge to grant him bail and release him to house arrest as he awaits trial in the Tupac Shakur murder case.

Duane “Keefe D” Davis must wait an extra week to learn if he will be granted bail in Nevada. Judge Carli Kierny postponed the Tupac Shakur murder suspect’s bail hearing, which was originally scheduled for Tuesday (January 2).

Judge Kierny pushed the hearing back to January 9. According to KLAS in Las Vegas, the judge delayed it to give Keefe D’s lawyers more time to respond to a filing by the prosecution.

Police arrested Keefe D for his alleged role in Tupac’s murder in September 2023. The ex-gang leader has been locked up at the Clark County Detention Center since his arrest.

Keefe D’s attorneys filed a motion seeking his release from jail in December. They asked a judge to set his bail at no more than $100,000 and allow him to be placed on house arrest until his trial.

“Duane should not be denied bail in this case,” his lawyers argued. “It cannot be said that the proof is evident and the presumption great that Duane is guilty of first-degree murder for the death of Shakur. This Court should release Duane on house arrest with electronic monitoring pending trial.”

Keefe D’s lawyers cited concerns about his health in the motion. They mentioned his battle with colon cancer, which was in remission.

“He is not getting his bi-monthly oncologist check-ups,” his attorneys explained. “Additionally, his heart health has declined. He was put back on a group of medications to try to get things under control. He has to take these medications in jail because he is unable to do the things necessary to maintain proper health.”

Tupac was shot and killed in Las Vegas in 1996. Prosecutors accuse Keefe D of being the shot caller behind Tupac’s murder.

Keefe D pleaded not guilty to murder. His trial is scheduled to begin in June 2024.