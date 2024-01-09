Tupac Shakur Murder Suspect Keefe D Must Pay Hefty Price For Bail

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Duane “Keefe D” Davis will be released to house arrest if he can post bail. He awaits trial for the murder of Tupac Shakur.

Judge Carli Kierny set Tupac Shakur murder suspect Keefe D’s bail at $750,000 at a court hearing in Nevada on Tuesday (January 9). According to KTNV’s Bryan Horwath, Keefe D’s lawyers believed his family may be able to raise the money to secure his release from jail.

Attorneys were seeking bail of no more than $100,000. If Keefe D can post bail, he will be placed on house arrest while he awaits trial. Judge Kierny also required a source hearing, which means Keefe D must show the court where he obtained the funds for his bond.

Keefe D, whose real name is Duane Davis, was arrested in September 2023. He was charged with one count of murder with the use of a deadly weapon with the intent to promote, further or assist a criminal gang. Prosecutors accuse him of being the shot caller behind Tupac’s 1996 murder.

Tupac was infamously shot in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996. He died a few days later on September 13, 1996.

Prosecutors said Keefe D wasn’t the triggerman, but he confessed to his role in Tupac’s murder in various interviews and a tell-all memoir. Keefe D’s lawyers claimed his statements were for “entertainment purposes.”

Keefe D is the only surviving suspect in Tupac’s murder case. The ex-gang leader’s nephew Orlando Anderson, the suspected shooter, passed away two years after Tupac’s death. Two other suspects, Terry Brown and Deandrae Smith, died years later.

Last year, Keefe D pleaded not guilty to murder. He has remained in the Clark County Detention Center since his arrest. His trial is scheduled to begin on June 3.

The Tupac murder suspect’s bail hearing was originally supposed to be held on January 2. Judge Kierny postponed it to give Keefe D’s lawyers time to respond to a filing by the prosecution.