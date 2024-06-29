Tupac Shakur Murder Trial: Keefe D’s Attorney Still Pushing For Bail After Suspicious Wack 100 Offer

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A judge refused to release Duane “Keefe D” Davis on bail due to money-related concerns in the Tupac Shakur murder case.

Carl Arnold, the attorney representing Tupac Shakur murder suspect Duane “Keefe D” Davis, hoped a Nevada judge would change her mind about granting bail to his client.

Arnold planned to file a motion for reconsideration after Judge Carli Kierny denied Davis bond on Wednesday (June 26).

“We are disappointed with the court’s decision to deny bail to Mr. Davis, especially considering the thorough vetting by Konvict Bail Bonds of the funding source conducted before the source hearing,” Arnold said, per Newsweek. “We firmly believe there is a lack of substantive proof that Mr. Davis intended to profit from his alleged connections to the case.”

Wack 100 attempted to post bail for Davis, paying 15 percent of the $750,000 bond.

Judge Kierny questioned the source of the money, which cannot be tied to any deal in which Davis gets compensated for discussing Tupac Shakur’s death.

The judge kept Davis in jail but said she would review Wack 100’s bank records at a hearing on Tuesday (June 25).

“I don’t really see where the actual $112,500 came from with what’s been provided,” she said. “I also don’t find the defense has met the burden … to show that the bail is not connected to Mr. Davis ultimately talking about Mr. Shakur’s murder and any evidence to contrary is not credible.”

Wack 100 claimed he didn’t pay bail in exchange for the rights to Davis’ story. Judge Kierny remained concerned about the money.

“The court has determined that Mr. Davis failed to make a prima facie showing the bond was obtained through legal sources,” the judge ruled on Wednesday. “The [bank] records provided are insufficient to make the requisite showing that the $112,500 bail premium was paid by a legitimate source.”

Last year, Davis was arrested for his alleged role in Shakur’s 1996 murder. Las Vegas police said Davis orchestrated the fatal shooting.

Davis pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. His trial is scheduled to begin in November.