Tupac Shakur Murder Trial: Judge Suspicious Of Wack 100 Trying To Pay Keefe D’s Bail

A Nevada judge was concerned about Wack 100’s efforts to post bail for Tupac Shakur murder suspect Duane “Keefe D” Davis.

Duane “Keefe D” Davis remained in jail due to questions regarding his bail in the Tupac Shakur murder case. Judge Carli Kierny refused to release Davis after hearing from Wack 100, who posted bail for Tupac’s alleged killer, and others in court on Tuesday (June 25).

Wack 100, whose real name is Cash Jones, posted 15 percent of Davis’ $750,000 bail. The controversial manager paid $112,500 to secure the help of a bail bondsman, who would cover the rest of the amount.

Nevada prosecutors suggested Wack 100 was acting as a middleman. They also believed he only paid Davis’ bond to secure interviews for a potential TV series.

The defense failed to assuage the judge’s concerns about the source of the money. Wack 100 claimed he provided his bank records and denied orchestrating any business deal with Davis. Judge Kierny said she would review Wack 100’s documents, but she was convinced he expected something in return for posting bail.

“I don’t really see where the actual $112,500 came from with what’s been provided,” she said. “I also don’t find the defense has met the burden … to show that the bail is not connected to Mr. Davis ultimately talking about Mr. Shakur’s murder and any evidence to contrary is not credible.”

Wack 100 admitted he wanted to interview Davis but insisted it would only be done once the trial was complete. Wack 100 thought Davis was innocent.

“It would have to be [after the trial],” Wack 100 said. “It couldn’t go the other way. It couldn’t go the other way because if he’s guilty … he’s gonna be looked upon a certain way. If he’s innocent as I think he is and I know him to be understanding the case, then he’ll be looked at a total different way.”

Tupac was shot and killed in 1996. More than 25 years later, Davis was arrested for the murder.

Davis pleaded not guilty to murder. His trial is scheduled to begin in November.