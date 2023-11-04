Tupac Shakur Honored With His Own Street In Oakland, California

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sway says the family stays strong during various harships.

The city of Oakland has renamed a local street to honor slain rap star Tupac Shakur. The “California Love” artist called Oakland his second home, and he launched his career with one of the biggest groups in the city, Digital Underground.

The rapper, originally a New York City native, grew up in Baltimore. His parents then moved to the West Coast to the Bay Area, where much of his life was shaped.

The streets chosen to be changed in honor of Tupac Shakur are MacArthur Boulevard between Grand Avenue and Van Buren Avenue, according to ABC 7. One person present for the street renaming was longtime DJ and radio host Sway Calloway.

“And so, I’m proud to be here today to be part of the street naming ceremony. I see murals all over the world of Tupac. Was only right that we have a street named after him, correct?” Calloway said.

“So let’s celebrate today with the Shakur family. And thank you. Your family has been through a lot. And still, you stand here strong,” he added.

The street naming comes as the world is locked in on the recent arrest of Duane “Keefe D” Davis, who has been charged as an accomplice in the murder of Tupac Shakur in September of 1996.