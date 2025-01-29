Tupac Shakur Murder Suspect Keefe D Involved In Violent Jailhouse Brawl 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Keefe D was involved in a violent brawl while awaiting trial for Tupac Shakur’s murder, leading to additional charges.

Duane “Keefe D” Davis got into a violent jailhouse fight while awaiting trial for the murder of Tupac Shakur.

According to multiple reports, Keefe D is facing additional charges after brawling with another inmate at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, where he has been in custody since September 2023.

Stills from surveillance video show Keefe D and his opponent brawling on the floor.

Images emerge of Tupac murder suspect Keefe D fighting with another inmate in a Las Vegas jail. pic.twitter.com/xL2HJdOwxU — Lander Buzz ひ (@landernews123) January 29, 2025

The men engaged in “mutual combat by grappling and throwing closed fist strikes,” with Keefe D accused of putting the other inmate in a headlock, according to an arrest report.

The altercation reportedly occurred on December 23, 2025. Prison guards used pepper spray to separate the two men, but the fight continued until they were physically restrained. Keefe D alleged he was “just standing his ground” during the altercation.

Both Keefe D and the other inmate were charged with battery by prisoner. Keefe D’s bail for this charge was set at $50,0005.

Keefe D is the sole individual charged in the 1996 drive-by shooting that claimed the life of Hip-Hop legend Tupac Shakur. He is accused of being the “shot-caller” in Tupac’s killing and has previously made multiple incriminating statements about the incident in interviews and his memoir.

Earlier this month, A Las Vegas judge rejected his bid to have the murder case dismissed.

Clark County District Court Judge Carli Kierny dismissed Keefe D’s claim that a supposed immunity deal from a 2009 police interview prevented prosecutors from charging him.

Judge Kierny ruled that there was no proof of such an agreement, allowing the first-degree murder charge against Davis to stand. His trial is set for March 17, 2025, though possible appeals could delay the proceedings.