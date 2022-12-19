Tupac Shakur’s Stepfather, Mutulu, Released From Prison

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Mutulu Shakur, the stepfather of rapper Tupac Shakur, has finally been released after serving almost 40 years in prison for a 1981 Brinks armored-truck heist conviction.

Authorities linked him to the death of Nyack cops and a security guard death; the New York Post reports.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Shakur, 72, was a member of the Black Liberation Army/The Family.

He was granted his papers by the US Parole Commission on the grounds of a compassionate release after being diagnosed with stage-3 Multiple Myeloma, a terminal blood cancer.

Now for the first time in 40+ years, his 60-year sentence has been interrupted and he can hug his loved ones as a free man.

A statement from his website read, “The decision to grant parole is based on federal law guidelines for “old law” prisoners, finding that Dr. Shakur poses no threat to the community.”

Shakur’s “exemplary conduct in prison, his medical condition, and how much time he has served,” the statement added.

In November, court documents revealed the decision from the parole commissioner.

“We now find your medical condition renders you so infirm of mind and body that you are no longer physically capable of committing any federal, state, or local crime,” officials said.

Mutulu Shakur was released from a federal medical center in Lexington, Kentucky, the Atlanta Black Star reported.

While the federal agency made the decision in October, the news was released on Thursday, Nov. 10. Many in law enforcement disagreed with the decision and wanted him to sit in jail and rot.

Shakur, who was married to Tupac’s mother, Afeni Shakur, was also arrested with Kathy Boudin, who was paroled in 2003 after serving 22 years in jail. She died of cancer in May of this year.

Judith Clark, another member of The Family, was paroled in 2019. The most recent member of The Family, David Gilbert, was released in October 2022.