2Pac’s Sister Breaks Down Remembering Her Brother During Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony

Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur says the star represents his impact on the industry.

It has been almost 30 years since Tupac Shakur was murdered, but his legacy continues to live on. Recently, the late rapper received one of the highest honors a celebrity could receive in American pop culture: his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, his star was received posthumously by his sister Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, a person referenced by the “Dear Mama” rapper often throughout his short life, on Wednesday, June 7.

Radio host Big Boy served as the host for the ceremony and one of Tupac’s godfathers, writer, and activist Jamal Joseph, gave a loving and endearing tribute to the “All Eyez on Me” chart-topper.

Interestingly enough, filmmaker Allen Hughes, who had an up-and-down relationship with ‘Pac, spoke. Many people knew that Hughes as assaulted by the artist and other gang members when he got fired from the set of “Menace II Society.” However, few people know he was also the person that directed the video for ‘Pac’s breakout single, “Brenda’s Got A Baby,” according to People magazine.

During the ceremony, Sekyiwa got choked up, thinking about what this would have meant to her brother.

“As the proud sister of Tupac Amaru Shakur, the daughter of Mutulu and Afeni Shakur, it fills my heart with honor to stand here today representing the Shakur family,” she began.

“Tupac knew deep down that he was always meant for something great,” she said. “And as his little sister, I had the privilege to watch that greatness unfold.”

Set dropped a jewel for Tupac trivia heads to treasure, “From the first time he stepped foot on the stage of the Apollo Theater at 13 years old before anyone recognized his name, he knew he had the dream to have a star here on the Walk of Fame.”

“Today, we’re not just honoring a star on the ground,” she continued. “But we’re honoring the work and the passion that he has put into making his dreams come true. His heavenly star will shine a little brighter today.”

Adding, “And once again, he has made us all extremely proud. We love you, Tupac.”

Sekyiwa believes this star represents “the lasting impact [Tupac] had on this world.”