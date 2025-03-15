Tupac Shakur Murder Suspect Keefe D Breaks Down In Jail: “They Got No Evidence”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Keefe D insisted he’s innocent in Tupac Shakur’s murder case while crying over his separation from his grandchildren.

Tupac Shakur murder suspect Keefe D shed tears behind bars, expressing frustration at his separation from his grandchildren while continuing to deny any involvement in the 1996 murder of the Hip-Hop icon.

“They got no evidence,” Keefe D insisted during an interview with ABC News. “They know they don’t have nothing. Came and placed me out here, and they don’t have no gun, no car, no Keefe D, no nothing. Everybody on video but Keefe D. This is wrong.”

The 60-year-old, whose real name is Duane Keith Davis, was indicted and arrested on September 3, charged with orchestrating the infamous drive-by shooting of legendary rapper Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas nearly three decades ago.

Prosecutors contend Keefe D, an alleged former leader of a Compton Crips faction, masterminded the attack—a claim he vigorously denies.

Keefe D became emotional when discussing his family, particularly the grandchildren he’s now separated from indefinitely.

“I thought I was gonna do college with my grandkids,” he added. “They’re pretty good athletes. Eighteen years later, I did everything they asked me to do: get new friends, stop selling drugs; I stopped all that.”

Keefe D continued, ” I shouldn’t have said nothing. Shouldn’t have said nothing, and I’m innocent man, and God got my back; God will see me through this.”

2Pac’s alleged killer Keefe D cries in prison for his freedom and being away from his grandkids. pic.twitter.com/rFkCgBwfKg — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) March 14, 2025

Keefe D Claims Witnesses Will Clear Him In Tupac Shakur Death

Despite previously admitting in interviews and his memoir Compton Street Legend that he was in the Cadillac involved in the shooting, Keefe D argues that authorities have no physical evidence placing him at the crime scene or linking him to the murder weapon or getaway vehicle.

He insists he was at his Los Angeles home at the time of Shakur’s murder, boasting “20-30” witnesses ready to back up his alibi.

Keefe D also asserts he never authored or even read his memoir, alleging that his co-author penned the book independently, embellishing details for profit.

He contends his past confessions to detectives in 2008 and 2009, acknowledging involvement in Shakur’s killing, were fabrications designed to protect associates in unrelated drug investigations.

Keefe D argues these statements were shielded from prosecution under a “proffer agreement” and should not be used against him now.

Further complicating the case, Keefe D pointed fingers at former Death Row Records security head Reggie Wright Jr. He accuses Wright of orchestrating the crime. Wright, who was present at the club Shakur planned to attend that evening, adamantly denies all accusations.

In addition to the murder charge, Keefe D faces a separate battery accusation stemming from a jailhouse brawl with another inmate. He has pleaded not guilty, arguing self-defense.