Akeisha Norris, a former army sergeant, is seeking a default judgment in an emotional distress lawsuit against the late Young Dolph.

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, Akeisha Norris submitted a motion for a default judgment in her lawsuit against the late rapper on Monday.

Last year, Norris sued Young Dolph for privacy/appropriation of likeness and intentional infliction of emotional distress. He shared a video of her twerking to one of his songs in 2018.

Norris, a former army sergeant, initially asked the court to render a default judgment in a filing on November 7. Young Dolph was shot and killed in Memphis on November 17.

Less than two weeks after Young Dolph’s murder, Norris preceded with her case. She wants the court to determine the amount of money she will be awarded in addition to legal costs, interest and attorney’s fees.





Norris accused Young Dolph of causing her distress when he posted a video of her twerking in uniform on his Instagram account. She said the clip made its way to her superiors at the Army National Guard, who disciplined her and eventually relieved her of duty as a sergeant.

In the lawsuit, Norris said this chain of events led to a mental breakdown. She claimed to suffer from PTSD after Young Dolph humiliated her by reposting the footage without her consent.

Norris filed the suit in a Georgia district court. Judge Michael L. Brown is presiding over the case.