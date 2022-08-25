Twitter Teases Lil Pump For Getting Ignored In Japan

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lil Pump faced some criticism after a recent trip to Japan, where some people did not recognize the famous rapper.

Millennial rapper Lil Pump was shocked he did not gett the Will Smith/Jay-Z treatment overseas.

He went to Japan and was a little miffed that people didn’t recognize who he was. The miff-osity was captured on video and shared online. After the viral clip of him getting basically ignored by droves of Asian people, folk called him out and said it should be a wake-up call.

Some teased the “Gucci Gang” chart-topper for not being as big as he thinks he is.

Twitter went crazy.

“Lil pump trying to act surprised as if he didn’t fall off years ago,” one person tweeted.

“Japan chews and spits out idol pop groups weekly. Lil pump really thinks a country that makes 15 ‘spice girls’ groups a month is gonna know who/what a soundcloud rapper is?”

One person put a different spin on it, reminding the world who has his back.

“Patriots know him, and he loves America. That’s all that matters. #UltraMAGA #LilPump #USA.

This is kind of true. As AllHipHop.com reported in 2020, the Miami native endorsed the former president, Donald Trump.

He captioned on Instagram, “All I gotta say is Trump 2020, b####! F### I look like paying an extra 33 in tax for Biden, b#### ass n####? F### ‘Sleepy Joe’ n####! Trump 2020, b####!” screamed Lil Pump into his phone camera. He seemed to be referring to former Vice President Biden’s proposed policy of raising taxes for individuals earning over $400,000 annually.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGy0-X-nZnu/

Too bad Trump ain’t in out east to help you. He has his own stuff to worry about.