Two Hip-Hop Books For The Kiddies That You Have To Cop for Christmas

Folk that love rap music used to be the ones getting gifts during the holidays, now we giving the gifts to our little ones.

Still, doing that last-minute Christmas shopping for your little ones? Well, two new children’s books, straight out of the culture, are available for parents, aunties, and uncles to pick up for the stuff into your kids’ stockings.

Hip Hop ABC’s Children’s Book Courtesy of Folayan Knight, Author

The first book that should be on your radar is an early reader called “Hip Hop ABC’s: Baby & The Beat with Ali Graham.” Who would ever think that a book that has the Wu-Tang Clan, the Ying Yang Twins, Ice Cube, Missy Elliott, and Nas would be such a gem for the babes? But this hardback book is perfect. Written by former Def Jam executive Folayan Knight and Candice Nelson, each letter is punctuated by a rap artist of note.

“A is for A Tribe Called Quest, four friends from Queens, NYC.

B is for Biggie also known as the Notorious B.I.G.

C is for Common who hails from Chicago, the Windy City.

D is for DMX, whose gruff voice and growls made his music sound gritty.”

Hip Hop ABC’s Children’s Book (B is for Biggie and C is for Common)

Courtesy of Folayan Knight, Author

The art was done by illustrator Ali Graham. You can cop this book at www.babyandthebeat.com.

The second book that is a perfect gem for the children in your life is called, “Hip Hop Don’t Stop” by Lori Nelson Lee.

The book is from the perspective of two children (a boy and a girl) talking about the lessons their father gave them about the essence of Hip-Hop. Nelson Lee, who happens to be married to the rap star Tracey Lee, weaves a beautiful story in with her poetry. She shows that the message of the art form is pure, allowing the virtues of Hip-Hop to be shared in an honest and digestible way.

Other verses that touched our heart are as follows:

“My daddy says lyrics should flow like the sea. Words that twirl, bounce, and intertwine with ease. From the top to the bottom, bottom to the top, just remember baby girl that hip hop don’t stop.”

“My daddy says hip hop is a heat wave of hues blended and spun. Like crayons bright and bold melting in the hot sun. From the top to the bottom, bottom to the top, just remember my son that hip hop don’t stop.”

The illustrations for this book are done by Audeva Joseph. This book is only available at Amazon.com.

Both books are “must-have” and are great additions to a young reader’s early library.