Two Peas In A MAGA POD! Donald Trump Refuses To Denounce Kanye West; Impressed With Rapper

President Trump said nothing but positive things about Kanye West, who has been spewing hateful rhetoric and conspiracy theories. Read more.

President Donald Trump has not turned his back on Kanye West after all.

On Tuesday, October 18th, the 45th chief executive of the United States refused to denounce the billionaire rapper-turned-designer for his anti-Semitic comments over the last couple of weeks, some that included his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, according to the Daily News.

In a new interview with Larry O’Connor, Trump was asked about his MAGA hat-wearing rap star friend, saying, “He was really nice to me. Beyond anybody, he was. He was great to me.”

Even when O’Connor pressed him about Ye’s allegation that Kusher brokered the Abraham Accord peace between Israel and some of the Arab states so that he could financially profit, he would not fold.

Yeezy’s anti-Semitic rhetoric was heard on several platforms after many attempted to cancel him for creating and wearing “White Lives Matter” shirts with Candace Owens, AllHipHop.com reported.

Over the last few weeks, Ye has appeared on Tucker Carlson, Chris Cuomo, and N.O.R.E.’s “Drink Champs,” spewing hateful speech about Jewish people. He even said on Cuomo’s show my “life was threatened by my Jewish managers, by my Jewish lawyer, by my Jewish accountant.”

The president is still standing by his guy.

“He was great, really, to MAGA, to the MAGA movement, which was very impressive,” Trump continued. “I’ve always gotten along with him.”

“He was really high on a guy named Donald Trump,” the former president said. This is a turnabout from his recent comments where he said he was going to steer clear of speaking about the rapper in public.

That change might be because he may need Kanye as an ally soon. Trump, who plans to run again in 2024, has been accused of anti-Semitism himself.

“U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel – Before it is too late!” Trump wrote in a cryptic post on his Truth Social platform.

According to the Daily News, Sen. Chuck Schumer, a Brooklyn Democrat and the majority leader, checked him in a statement on Monday. Saying it is “no surprise that a guy who aligns himself with hateful white nationalists says stupid and offensive things about Jewish Americans and Israel.”

These guys, both Donald Trump and Kanye West, are two peas in MAGA pod.