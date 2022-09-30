Ty Dolla $ign, Bobby Shmurda & More Show Up At Tory Lanez’s Album Release Party

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Check out photos of the celebs who supported the “Why Did I” performer.

Tory Lanez is back with a new body of work. The singer/rapper’s Sorry 4 What arrived today (September 30) via One Umbrella.

As part of the album’s rollout, Tory Lanez held a listening event in New York City. Several well-known Hip Hop figures showed up for the party.

Ty Dolla $ign, Dave East, Nav, Bobby Shmurda, and A Boogie wit da Hoodie were among the guests in attendance. A Boogie also appears on Sorry 4 What as a guest feature.

Tory Lanez Explains The Meaning Of Sorry 4 What Title

Earlier this week, Tory Lanez recently stopped by The Breakfast Club to promote Sorry 4 What. During the interview, the show’s hosts asked the Canadian musician about the album title.

“I’ve always been a very unapologetic person when it comes to my craft and to things that I enjoy and the things that I love. And I feel like when we were creating the album and creating the album title, and listening to the music and how it sounds, it sounds unapologetic,” said Tory Lanez.

Lanez Faces Multiple Accusations Of Violence

Some listeners may have seen the name of Tory Lanez’s latest project and assumed it was a response to the rhymer being associated with several alleged violent incidents over the last few years.

Hip Hop star Megan Thee Stallion accused Lanez of shooting her in the foot in July 2020. Prosecutors charged the man born Daystar Peterson with assault in that pending case. Lanez pled not guilty.

In addition, Tory Lanez found himself back in the headlines after R&B singer August Alsina claimed Lanez attacked him backstage at a comedy show/concert. Lanez denied being involved. However, Fall Back In Love Comedy & Music Jam tour organizer Rip Michaels said he witnessed the attack.

Sorry 4 What joins a Tory Lanez album discography that includes the Gold-certified I Told You and the Gold-certified Chixtape 5. The 1980s-inspired Alone at Prom dropped in December 2021.