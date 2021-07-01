Ty Dolla Sign & DVSN Release “I Believed It” Single Off Upcoming Collab Album

Two of today’s most celebrated R&B acts have come together for a collaborative effort. California’s Ty Dolla $ign and Canada’s dvsn announced a special joint album is in the works.

The first single off the forthcoming project is a record titled “I Believed It.” Vocals by the late Grammy-nominated rapper Mac Miller is included in the song.

Previously, Ty Dolla $ign worked with singer Daniel Daley and producer Nineteen85 for the Toronto duo’s A Muse in Her Feelings studio LP. Dvsn’s “Dangerous City” with Ty Dolla also featured Dancehall icon Buju Banton.

A Muse in Her Feelings dropped in 2020. Daniel Daley and Nineteen85’s album catalog also contains 2016’s Sept. 5th and 2017’s Morning After. All of their projects came out on Drake’s OVO Sound label.

Featuring Ty Dolla Sign is Ty Dolla $ign’s most recent full-length body of work. Besides that 2020 release, the 39-year-old Atlantic Records signee has also presented 2015’s Free TC and 2017’s Beach House 3.