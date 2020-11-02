Ty Dolla Sign Scores His First Top 10 Album With ‘Featuring Ty Dolla Sign’

(AllHipHop News)
Featuring Ty Dolla $ign is now Ty Dolla $ign’s highest-charting album of his career. The singer-songwriter’s third studio LP landed at #4 on this week’s Billboard 200 with 44,000 first-week units.
This is the California-bred performer’s first career Top 10 entry on the chart. Previously, 2015’s Free TC and 2017’s Beach House 3 peaked at #14 and #11, respectively. Both sets are now certified Gold by the RIAA.
Thank you #TeamDolla ! ♥️🙌🏾 https://t.co/e9kCLXJQDk
— Ty Dolla $ign (@tydollasign) November 1, 2020
Ty Dolla’s Featuring Ty Dolla $ign collected 50.83 million on-demand streams in its initial week of release which made up 39,000 of the 44,000 total units sold. The project features contributions by Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Kid Cudi, Big Sean, Roddy Ricch, Post Malone, Mustard, and many more.
“I decided to name my third studio album Featuring Ty Dolla $ign because there is truly something for everybody on this album. It features some of my most talented friends, on some of the best music I’ve made in my career,” said TD$.
Elsewhere on the Billboard 200, Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon slipped one spot to #3. Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die (#5), 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s Savage Mode II (#6), Lil Baby’s My Turn (#7), and Machine Gun Kelly’s My Downfall (#9) made the latest Top 10 as well.