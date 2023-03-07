Tyga & Avril Lavigne Confirm Dating Rumors With Kiss In The City Of Love 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Tyga and Avril Lavigne confirmed their new romance in Paris, the city where the singer got engaged to her now ex, Mod Sun, last year.

After sending the rumor mill into overdrive over the last few weeks as fans speculated about a budding relationship, Tyga and Avril Lavigne confirmed the gossip with a passionate kiss during a Paris Fashion Week event Monday (Mar. 6).

The new couple was in town for actress Hunter Schafer’s new collab with Mugler. The pair were photographed holding hands and embracing as they chatted with friends. In another PDA, Tyga was caught tenderly clasping Avril Lavigne’s face before going in for a kiss. Check out the images below.

Avril Lavigne and Tyga kiss at Paris Fashion Week, confirm romancehttps://t.co/WL7lohnKQ2 pic.twitter.com/ziBrkvgfiP — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 7, 2023

Tyga & Avril Lavigne at Paris fashion show pic.twitter.com/kHYD4npzmZ — HIPHOP CROWN NATION (@hiphopcnation) March 1, 2023

Fans of both artists began speculating they were dating after they were spotted together last month. Paparazzi caught Tyga and Avril locked in an embrace outside L.A. eatery NOBU on Feb. 19.

Then, last week, the couple attended another Paris Fashion Week party hosted by Leonardo DiCaprio. Tyga and Avril Lavigne have also been photographed together on several other outings.

📲 | Avril Lavigne and Tyga arriving at Leonardo DiCaprio’s party in Paris. #TTJFCAvrilLavignepic.twitter.com/hK2aVAyRF1 — Avril Lavigne News (@AvrilNewsFans) March 2, 2023

However, some fans were shocked the couple made their official debut in Paris after Avril got engaged to her now ex Mod Sun in the city last March.

A rep for Avril Lavigne confirmed the split last month, which apparently left the 35-year-old singer blindsided.

“They were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour, so if anything has changed, that’s news to him,” a spokesperson for Mod Sun said at the time.

The Minnesota artist revealed his shock at the breakup in a post on social media last week.

“In 1 week my entire life completely changed…I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken 💔” Mod Sun wrote. “Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage.”