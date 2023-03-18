Tyga Drops $80K On Diamond Chain For Avril Lavigne

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Tyga is solidifying his relationship with pop star Avril Lavigne with diamonds. Celebrity jeweler Eric Mavani completed a custom chain for Lavigne earlier this week. Worth an estimated $80,000, the necklace boasts 50 carats of white and black diamonds along with several pink sapphires. It also includes Lavigne’s first name, two anarchy symbols placed over pink hearts and a pair of skulls and crossbones with pink ribbons.

Lavigne was spotted wearing the piece on Thursday night (March 16) in Los Angeles on an apparent date with the rappers. She’s also been posting photos of it online.

Tyga and Avril Lavigne began casually dating sometime around Paris Fashion Week, which took place between February 27 and March 7. The couple was in the French metropolis for actress Hunter Schafer’s collaboration with Mugler. They were not only photographed holding hands and embracing as they chatted with friends, they were also photographed kissing.

Avril Lavigne and Tyga kiss at Paris Fashion Week, confirm romancehttps://t.co/WL7lohnKQ2 pic.twitter.com/ziBrkvgfiP — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 7, 2023

Lavigne was previously married to Sum 41 singer Deryck Whibley but divorced after four years. She then dated reality star and son of Bruce Jenner, Brody Jenner, for two years. She moved on to the lead singer of Nickelback whom she married in 2013, but they ultimately divorced. More recently, she was engaged to Mod Sun but ended their engagement in February.

As for Tyga, he was famously linked to Kylie Jenner before she started dating Travis Scott. He also has a child with Blac Chyna. Last October, he was arrested on domestic abuse charges.