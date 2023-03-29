Tyga Crowns Nicki Minaj The Best Female Rapper Ever: “No One Comes Close”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Tyga explained why he thinks his former Young Money labelmate Nicki Minaj is the top woman in Hip-Hop.

Tyga believes Nicki Minaj is in a league of her own.

The West Coast artist declared Nicki Minaj the best female rapper in Hip-Hop history on Wednesday (March 29). Tyga explained why he ranked her above other women in a Twitter post.

“Nicki is the best female rapper of all time no one comes close!” he wrote. “World play, punchlines, delivery, pockets, beat selection, creativity. Inflictions.”

He quickly followed up his opinion with a compliment for Doja Cat, who is another one of his collaborators.

“Doja is a really good rapper too,” he wrote.

Nicki Minaj and Tyga’s ties date back to their days as labelmates on Lil Wayne’s Young Money Entertainment. The two reunited for a track titled “Dip” in 2018.

Tyga shared his thoughts on Nicki Minaj a week after praising Lil Wayne and Eminem. Tyga called Lil Wayne and Eminem the best rappers of all time on March 23.

“Lil Wayne & Eminem are the best rappers of all time!” he wrote via Twitter. “Lyrical wordplay, delivery, flow, pockets, originality, raw, intentional, clarity, generational influence.”

Tyga recently made headlines for starting a romance with singer Avril Lavigne. The couple’s relationship was confirmed when cameras caught them kissing during Paris Fashion Week.