Tyga Escapes Felony Charges In Domestic Violence Case

Tyga was arrested for domestic violence last month after his girlfriend Camaryn Swanson accused him of physically assaulting her.

Tyga has received some good news in time for Thanksgiving as it has been revealed that the rapper will not be facing felony charges in his domestic violence case.

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources report Tyga’s case has been downgraded from a felony. Initially, the cops referred the rapper’s domestic violence case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. However, the L. A County declined to file charges against Tyga because the evidence did not rise to a felony.

The L.A. County D.A says the case has been transferred to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office. Therefore, the “Taste” rapper will dodge any felony charges though he could still be hit with a misdemeanor by the City Attorney.

As AllHipHop reported last month, Tyga was arrested for domestic violence after being accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Camaryn Swanson. After turning himself in to authorities he was released on $50,000 bail.

Camaryn claimed Tyga physically assaulted her and wouldn’t let her leave the property. She later posted pictures of her bruised face on social media.

Camaryn Says She Was Mischaracterized

When the story made headlines, Camaryn took to Instagram and explained why she decided to address the situation publicly.

“My intentions were never to go public with this,” she wrote. “Unfortunately ‘someone’ released a false narrative to TMZ painting me out to be somebody I am not, accusing me of things that did not happen and that I did not do. With that being said I took matters into my own hands and posted the TRUTH with proof tagging tmz AFTER they released the fake news.”

Meanwhile, “Chosen,” the hit song by Blxst featuring Tyga & Ty Dolla $ign just scored a Billboard radio airplay No. 1 topping the Rhythmic Airplay Chart.

