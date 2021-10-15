Tyga’s Ex Reveals Why She Publicly Addressed His Domestic Violence

Tyga’s ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson explained why she chose to publicly discuss her allegations of domestic violence against him.

In an Instagram post, Camaryn Swanson said she intended to keep the situation private but was concerned about being mischaracterized in a TMZ story. In its original report, TMZ shared details from a “source very close to” Tyga claiming Swanson showed up to the rapper’s home without being invited and began screaming at him.

“My intentions were never to go public with this,” she wrote. “Unfortunately ‘someone’ released a false narrative to TMZ painting me out to be somebody I am not, accusing me of things that did not happen and that I did not do. With that being said I took matters into my own hands and posted the TRUTH with proof tagging tmz AFTER they released the fake news.”

Tyga was arrested for domestic violence on Tuesday. He was released on $50,000 bail.

Swanson accused Tyga of physically assaulting her and refusing to let her leave his home. She posted photos of her bruised face on Instagram after the TMZ story emerged.

“Looking back now, I’m proud of myself for making a statement and standing up for myself,” she wrote. “I’m glad to raise awareness to women who may be going through this and hopefully motivate others to stand up for themselves.”

Tyga hasn’t personally made a statement on the situation thus far, but his rep Jack Ketsoyan denied the domestic violence accusations.

“The allegations you have been reading about our client the past few days are false and will be disproven,” Ketsoyan said.