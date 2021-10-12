Tyga Released After Posting $50,000 Bail Over Felony Domestic Violence Charge

Tyga turned himself in to police and was arrested for domestic violence after being accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

Tyga has been arrested for domestic violence.

The 31-year-old rapper turned himself in to police on Tuesday. He was booked on a felony domestic violence charge.

Tyga, whose real name is Michael Stevenson, is accused of injuring his ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson. His bail was set at $50,000.

According to TMZ, Tyga and his ex got into an altercation at his home on Monday morning. Swanson showed up around 3 a.m. and was let inside the house.

Swanson later called police and told them Tyga put his hands on her. Cops reportedly saw “visible marks” on her and filed a report for domestic violence.

Police went to Tyga’s home to question him on Monday morning, but he refused to speak with them at the time. He opted to tell his side of the story on Tuesday.

Swanson shared photos of her apparent injuries via Instagram. The pictures displayed bruising around her eyes.

“I’ve been emotionally, mentally and physically abused and I’m not hiding it anymore,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

Swanson also denied a portion of TMZ’s original story, which claimed she was screaming and showed up to Tyga’s house uninvited. She alleged he assaulted her when she tried to leave and kept her in the house for hours.

“I’m so embarrassed and ashamed it had to get to this but I have to stand up for myself,” she wrote in another post.

Tyga hasn’t publicly commented on his arrest as of Tuesday afternoon but he posted the $50,000 bail and has been released.