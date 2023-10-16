Tyga Responds To Blac Chyna In Child Support Case; Seeks Sole Custody Of Their Son

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Blac Chyna requested child support from Tyga and wanted joint custody of their son King Cairo, who was born in 2012.

Tyga urged a court to deny joint custody to Blac Chyna, who sought child support and custody of their son King Cairo. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the rapper proposed visitation “without physical custody” for Blac Chyna.

Earlier this year, Blac Chyna filed a petition to establish the paternity of her son and collect child support from Tyga. Her ex publicly dismissed her legal efforts in a comment on Instagram.

“10 years later…nah…stick to ur schedule sat-mon,” Tyga wrote.

Tyga, whose real name is Michael Stevenson, demanded sole custody of his son in his legal response to Blac Chyna. He also wanted her to receive written permission or a court order to bring their child outside of California.

Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, previously requested Tyga’s help to cover her legal fees in the child support and custody battle. She asked for $125,000 to navigate the case.

The reality TV star said she needed Tyga’s assistance because she recently resorted to selling off personal items due to her alleged financial struggles. She made more than $178,000 by selling her clothes, purses and shoes. But Blac Chyna knew she could not rely on selling her belongings to pay legal bills for an extended time.