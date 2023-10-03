Blac Chyna Seeks Hefty Sum From Tyga To Cover Legal Fees In Child Support Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Blac Chyna says she’s struggling financially and needs Tyga’s help to pay her bills in a legal battle over their son.

Blac Chyna wants Tyga to help pay her legal fees while she battles him for child support. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, she asked for $125,000 due to her alleged financial struggles.

The reality TV star claimed she won’t be able to cover the costs of sorting out custody of their son King Cairo and potential child support without Tyga’s financial assistance. Blac Chyna requested aid after she already started selling her personal belongings, such as clothes and purse, to make money.

Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, allegedly brought in more than $178,000 by selling her personal items. But she knows it’s not a sustainable source of funds since she will quickly run out of things to sell.

Earlier this year, Blac Chyna filed a petition to establish paternity of her 10-year-old son and collect child support. Tyga scoffed at her legal action.

“10 years later…nah…stick to ur schedule sat-mon,” he wrote in an Instagram comment.

Blac Chyna accused Tyga of not properly communicating with her, which disrupted her limited amount of time with their son. She even claimed he refused to tell her where their child lives.

Tyga previously dismissed his ex’s need for child support, noting how their son lives with him most of the time. She hoped to officially secure joint custody in addition to her bid for child support.