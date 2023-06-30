Tyler Perry, Meek Mill And More Rally Behind Elderly Woman’s Fight To Keep Her Land

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A development company is trying to take a 93-year-old woman’s land, which outraged Tyler Perry, Meek Mill and others.

Tyler Perry, Meek Mill and other celebrities offered support to a 93-year-old woman who is trying to save her home in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Bailey Point Investment sued Josephine Wright after she refused to sell her property to the developers. Perry helped Wright’s story gain attention by sharing a WSAV report, which covered the woman’s clash with developers. Wright’s family has owned the land since shortly after the Civil War.

“’I’ve pretty much been a fighter all my life,’ said 93-year-old Josephine Wright,” Perry wrote on Instagram. “Well, that makes two of us. Ms. Wright, please tell where to show up and what you need to help you fight.”

Meek Mill was one of the notable people who commented on Perry’s post. The rapper criticized Bailey Point for harassing the elderly woman.

“Corporate bullying at its finest,” he wrote. “this super hero status!”

Actress Gabrielle Dennis also reacted to Wright’s issues with developers.

“I hate this is happening to her, but I love that she is down to fight!” Dennis wrote. “I pray the outcome is in her favor because the other side definitely seems unscrupulous!”

Wright’s granddaughter created a GoFundMe to help the 93-year-old woman with legal fees. NBA star Kyrie Irving donated $40,000 to the campaign, which has raised more than $134,000 as of Thursday (June 29).