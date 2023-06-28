Meek Mill Co-Signs Lola Brooke: I Knew She Was A Star

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Will the NYC rapper and the Philly rapper unite for a collaboration?

The last several days have seen Lola Brooke perform at the BET Awards and earn a spot on the 2023 XXL Freshman Class cover. The “Don’t Play with It” hitmaker also received public acknowledgment from Hip Hop veteran Meek Mill.

Rolling Stone posted an interview with Lola Brooke where the Bedford–Stuyvesant, Brooklyn native rapped lyrics from Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares.” The Arista recording artist also referred to the Philadelphia-raised emcee as her personal idol.

Meek Mill got wind of the clip featuring Lola Brooke, and he reacted to what she had the say on Twitter. On Tuesday afternoon, the Dream Chasers frontman shared the Rolling Stone video with his 11.3 million followers.

“I been knew Lola was a star from when I first seen her so I always wanted her to know I see it too! I be thinking I got powers I can see which ones really different off rip lol,” tweeted Meek Mill.

I been knew lola was a star from when I first seen her so I always wanted her to know I see it too! I be thinking I got powers I can see which ones really different off rip lol https://t.co/fE44jI0P86 — MeekMill (@MeekMill) June 27, 2023

Lola Brooke teased an upcoming collaboration with Meek Mill earlier this year. At the time, she said, “Meek Mill is one of my biggest inspirations, and we might already have something in the tuck. Tell Meek we need to tap back in, actually.”

In addition, Brooke garnered cosigns from other high-profile Hip Hop stars such as Lil Kim and Cardi B. Fellow New Yorker A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie tapped the self-described 718 Princess for his 2023 “Me Vs Myself Tour.”

Lola Brooke’s “Don’t Play With It” featuring Billy B grew from a regional hit in 2021 to a national hit in 2023. The single made it onto several Billboard charts, including the Hot 100 chart (No. 69) and the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart (No. 21).