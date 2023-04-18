Tyler, The Creator Cops Bel-Air Mansion For Eye Watering Amount Of Money

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Tyler, The Creator has copped another Bel-Air mansion. This time, the Los Angeles native doled out $13 million for a white stucco and wood-sided structure, $2 million less than the original list price. Originally constructed in the early ’70s, the expansive home was completely rebuilt from the ground up in 2022.

Boasting three levels, four bedrooms and six baths, the living space is spread across 5,000 square feet with custom Brazilian wood floors finished in white oak, high ceilings and steel-case windows throughout. Vast expanses of glass provide sweeping ocean and city lights views from nearly every room.

Other features include an acre of land—protected by gates and a top-notch security system—a smart-home system, state-of-the-art movie theater and step-up cigar lounge. Other highlights include formal living and dining rooms, a kitchen with an eat-in island, top-tier appliances and an accompanying casual dining area. A saltwater pool surrounded by a wood deck, dry sauna, fire-pit, and bar and barbecue setup only sweetens the pot.

Tyler, The Creator sold his last Bel-Air mansion to a pair of New York City-based designers. The Grammy Award-winning artist clearly has some cash to spare.