Sales Projections For Tyler, The Creator’s ‘Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale’ Are In

Tyler, The Creator made it to the top of the Billboard 200 album chart in 2021 with the DJ Drama-hosted Call Me If You Get Lost. That studio LP spent two weeks at No. 1.

A deluxe version of Tyler, The Creator’s sixth album arrived last week. Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale arrived with eight additional tracks and new features by A$AP Rocky, Vince Staples, and YG.

HitsDailyDouble crunches the early sales numbers for Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale. According to the website, the project is on pace to collect 65,000-85,000 album-equivalent units.

CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST WAS THE FIRST ALBUM I MADE WITH ALOT OF SONGS THAT DIDNT MAKE THE FINAL CUT. SOME OF THOSE SONGS I REALLY LOVE, AND KNEW THEY WOULD NEVER SEE THE LIGHT OF DAY, SO IVE DECIDED TO PUT A FEW OF THEM OUT. — T (@tylerthecreator) March 27, 2023

The original Call Me If You Get Lost debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 169,000 first-week units. It returned to No. 1 in April 2022 following the release of the vinyl edition.

Call Me If You Get Lost secured Tyler, The Creator his second Grammy Award for Best Rap Album. The founding member of the Odd Future collective also won Best Rap Album for the 2020 project IGOR.

In addition, Tyler, The Creator’s IGOR reached an impressive Billboard 200 milestone. IGOR crossed the 150-week mark on the Billboard 200 in August 2022. At the moment, the 32-year-old emcee’s fifth studio album has remained on the chart for a total of 180 weeks.

Last week also saw the premiere of Hulu’s RapCaviar Presents docuseries. Tyler, The Creator appeared in the episode titled “Breaking The Mold” alongside Vince Staples, Pharrell Williams, and Jasper Dolphin.