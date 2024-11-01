Tyler, The Creator Dares “Racist” Swifties To Try Canceling Him

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tyler, the Creator faced the wrath of the Swifties after he ended Taylor Swift’s reign atop Spotify’s Global Top Artists chart.

Tyler, the Creator defiantly taunted Taylor Swift fans at a surprise concert in Boston on Halloween (October 31). Tyler told Swifties to listen to his controversial song “Tron Cat” over attempts to “cancel” him after he briefly dethroned Swift on Spotify’s Global Top Artists chart.

“I got Swifties all mad at me with they racist ass,” Tyler said. “Bringing up old lyrics – b####, go listen to ‘Tron Cat.’ I don’t give a f###. What the f###, b####? They gon’ bring out the old me.”

“Tron Cat” appeared on Tyler’s Goblin album, which dropped in 2011. The song featured deliberately offensive lyrics, including depictions of rape.

“I’m not a rapper, nor a rapist, nor a racist/I f### b###### with no permission and tend to hate s###/Brag about the actions in a rhyming pattern matter/Then proceed to sat her down when I go splatter in her chatterbox/Atta boy, Odd Future, you’re not in our categore/Torture with the super soaker at the Asian liquor store/This the type of s### that make a Chris Brown want to kick a w####,” Tyler rapped.

tyler the creator clocked yall for tryna cancel him 💀 pic.twitter.com/lGmLGvGwhW — liam (@liamxmoreneedy) November 1, 2024

The song’s most infamous lyrics referenced raping a pregnant woman.

“Game of duck-duck-duct tape with a dead goose/She running ’round this m############ dungeon, her legs loose//Until I accidentally get the saw to her head, oops/Victim, victim, honey, you’re my fifth one/Honey on that topping when I stuff you in my system/Rape a pregnant b#### and tell my friends I had a threesome,” Tyler rapped.

Tyler also upset Swifties with past raps about Swift herself. He mentioned her on “Fish” and “Nightmare” from Goblin.

“B###### running ’round down, p#### take a trip/Make her strip, got my dick harder than the unzip/Tyler swiftly slips his dick inside of Taylor Swift’s slit/Round trip in that p####, here comes a ticket,” he rapped on “Fish.”

Tyler released his latest album Chromakopia on Monday (October 28). It is expected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.