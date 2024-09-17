Hillary Clinton Slams Elon Musk Over “Rotten & Creepy” Taylor Swift Remarks 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Hillary Clinton was disgusted by Elon Musk offering to impregnate Talor Swift after she endorsed Kalama Harris for President.

Hillary Clinton is calling out Elon Musk for making “rotten and creepy” remarks about Taylor Swift, describing it as “another way of saying rape.”

Last week, the pop icon endorsed Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, ahead of the November presidential election. Elon Musk responded, “Fine Taylor you win I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life.”

Hillary Clinton addresses Elon Musk’s remarks around the 23 minute mark. Listen to the podcast below.

Social media users widely condemned his sexist remarks, and now Hillary Clinton has weighed in.

“[Trump] had his alter-ego, Elon Musk, say something really rotten and creepy about her,” Clinton said during an appearance on Kara Swisher’s podcast. She argued that Musk saying he would “impregnate her” was “kind of another way of saying rape.”

Clinton added, “When I see Trump, or I see him, this whole cast of MAGA characters, and especially the so-called masters of the universe in the technology world… misogyny is such a part of their worldview, and they gravitate toward toughness and brutality and machoism. And you know, here’s Taylor Swift, a self-made billionaire who brings joy to people and who imparts life lessons, particularly to girls and women… They can’t stand it.”

In her endorsement, Swift called Harris a “gifted leader,” insisting she would lead the country with “calm and not chaos.” She also mentioned Trump using AI images of her “falsely endorsing” him. “It really conjured up my fears around AI and the dangers of spreading misinformation,” she explained. “It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”

Donald Trump Reacts To Taylor Swift’s Endorsement Of Harris

Trump responded via his Truth Social platform, writing, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”

Like Hillary Clinton, Ari Lennox and Azealia Banks also criticized Elon Musk. Banks Urged Swift to sue while Lennox branded the tech billionaire “creepy.” She also questioned why he wasn’t reprimanded for saying something “so horrific and disgusting.”