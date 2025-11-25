Tyler, The Creator Earns Apple Music’s Highest Honor Following Record-Breaking Year

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tyler, The Creator receives Apple Music’s top honor following his most successful year with the release of two projects.

Tyler, The Creator has officially claimed Apple Music’s Artist of the Year award for 2025, capping off what industry insiders are calling the most transformative 12 months of his career.

The Los Angeles native dominated streaming platforms throughout 2025, accumulating over 4.5 billion minutes of listening time between November 2024 and October 2025. This unprecedented engagement positioned him as Apple Music’s most-consumed artist across worldwide plays, unique listeners, and total hours streamed.

Tyler’s remarkable year began with the release of CHROMAKOPIA, his most introspective project to date. The album shattered his previous streaming records, achieving the highest first-day and first-week play counts of his entire discography on Apple Music.

The project’s success fueled an ambitious world tour that included headline performances at Governors Ball, Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, and Osheaga.

Mid-tour, Tyler executed an unprecedented creative pivot by writing, recording, and releasing DON’T TAP THE GLASS, a stripped-down rap collection that contrasted sharply with CHROMAKOPIA’s elaborate production.

The surprise album immediately shot to No. 1 on Apple Music’s overall charts in more than 55 countries upon its release.

“Tyler continues to prove that anything is possible. His creativity has been incredible all year,” stated Zane Lowe, Apple Music’s global creative director and lead anchor for Apple Music 1. “His creative risk-taking is only matched by the care he takes to present it, and he inspires his peers and fans now, just as he will continue to inspire generations to come.”

The recognition extends beyond music streaming metrics. Tyler will make his feature-film debut in Marty Supreme, the Josh Safdie-directed period drama starring Timothée Chalamet. Additionally, he received five Grammy nominations for both CHROMAKOPIA and DON’T TAP THE GLASS, marking the first time in his career that he released albums in consecutive years.

“To everyone who listens to my music, thank you,” Tyler said in his acceptance statement. “I appreciate you so much. This year, for my career, was the biggest so far. To be this year’s Apple Music Artist of the Year, it’s sick. I appreciate the love. I appreciate the recognition. It means a lot to me, especially for the music and things that I make.”

The Artist of the Year award includes a physical trophy featuring Apple’s custom silicon wafer suspended between polished glass and a machined aluminum body. The same chip technology that powers devices accessing Apple Music’s 100 million-song catalog sits at the center of the award.

Tyler will close 2025 by hosting the 11th edition of Camp Flog Gnaw, the Los Angeles festival he founded and continues to curate.