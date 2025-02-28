Tyler, The Creator Furious Over Store’s Secret Surveillance Post

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tyler, The Creator criticized a store for sharing surveillance footage of him without permission, labeling the move as bizarre and inappropriate.

Tyler, The Creator is calling out a store for sharing surveillance footage of him without consent, blasting the shop in a fiery Instagram Story rant.

The California rapper took issue with what he sees as a breach of privacy, criticizing the unnamed retailer for posting an image from security cameras after he visited the store with a friend.

“Went to a shop with the bro and these n##### posted some random hidden camera footage for some weird ass reason,” Tyler wrote. “Likes, clout, proof we were there? Idk but I do know n##### is weird as f### and never got slapped before cause someone that knows bounds wouldn’t do this and all my n##### say is sorry like no, nothing in your mind said that wasn’t weird? n##### ain’t even know they were being recorded and then you upload it?”

Tyler, the Creator calls out store after they posted surveillance footage of him and Lil Yachty shopping 🗣



"Went to a shop with the bro and these n*ggas posted some random hidden camera footage for some weird ass reason. likes, clout, proof we were there? idk but i do know… pic.twitter.com/ZNdnyeA71x — aGOODoutfit (@aGOODoutfit) February 27, 2025

The Grammy-winning artist didn’t hold back, continuing to express his frustration over what he described as a lack of boundaries.

“Did y’all n##### grow up with parents that told you stop or no?!” he wrote. “And I will keep ‘complaining’ about this s### cause I’m not one of them passive n##### I will tell you when I don’t like it, be cool man.”

Tyler has made it clear in the past that he values his privacy and expects respect from both businesses and supporters.

He has spoken out multiple times about uncomfortable interactions, especially when people cross personal boundaries. Earlier this year, he called out individuals for approaching him in public with what he characterized as “weird ass questions.”