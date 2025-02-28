Tyler, The Creator Furious Over Store’s Secret Surveillance Post

Tyler, The Creator is calling out a store for sharing surveillance footage of him without consent, blasting the shop in a fiery Instagram Story rant.
The California rapper took issue with what he sees as a breach of privacy, criticizing the unnamed retailer for posting an image from security cameras after he visited the store with a friend.
“Went to a shop with the bro and these n##### posted some random hidden camera footage for some weird ass reason,” Tyler wrote. “Likes, clout, proof we were there? Idk but I do know n##### is weird as f### and never got slapped before cause someone that knows bounds wouldn’t do this and all my n##### say is sorry like no, nothing in your mind said that wasn’t weird? n##### ain’t even know they were being recorded and then you upload it?”
The Grammy-winning artist didn’t hold back, continuing to express his frustration over what he described as a lack of boundaries.
“Did y’all n##### grow up with parents that told you stop or no?!” he wrote. “And I will keep ‘complaining’ about this s### cause I’m not one of them passive n##### I will tell you when I don’t like it, be cool man.”
Tyler has made it clear in the past that he values his privacy and expects respect from both businesses and supporters.
He has spoken out multiple times about uncomfortable interactions, especially when people cross personal boundaries. Earlier this year, he called out individuals for approaching him in public with what he characterized as “weird ass questions.”