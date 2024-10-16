Tyler, The Creator Has Fans Buzzing Over Return To Music

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tyler, the Creator hasn’t dropped an album since 2021’s “Call Me If You Get Lost,” which prominently featured DJ Drama.

Tyler, the Creator released a brief song and music video titled “St. Chroma” on Wednesday (October 16). The video included a teaser for Chromakopia, which is speculated to be his next album.

“St. Chroma” featured whispered raps and soulful vocals. The video showed a masked man – presumably Tyler, the Creator – leading a group of marchers in a deserted area. The visuals concluded with a huge explosion as the screen changed from black-and-white to color.

Fans assumed “St. Chroma” was beginning the rollout for Tyler’s Chromakopia. He hasn’t released a studio album since 2021’s Call Me If You Get Lost.

Tyler dropped the teaser roughly a week after complaining about fans constantly demanding a new album. He shared his feelings in reaction to his collaborator Steve Lacy voicing the same frustrations on social media.

”I feel you s### is annoying,” Tyler wrote to Lacy. “Especially when I never said out my mouth that an album is coming. I wanna be an actress lmfao.”

Tyler will fulfill his acting dream as he recently landed his first feature film role. The acclaimed rapper/producer will appear in the upcoming A24-produced movie Marty Supreme starring Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow. Uncut Gems filmmaker Josh Safdie is directing the film.