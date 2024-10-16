Tyler, The Creator Has Fans Buzzing Over Return To Music

Tyler, the Creator released a brief song and music video titled “St. Chroma” on Wednesday (October 16). The video included a teaser for Chromakopia, which is speculated to be his next album.
“St. Chroma” featured whispered raps and soulful vocals. The video showed a masked man – presumably Tyler, the Creator – leading a group of marchers in a deserted area. The visuals concluded with a huge explosion as the screen changed from black-and-white to color.
Fans assumed “St. Chroma” was beginning the rollout for Tyler’s Chromakopia. He hasn’t released a studio album since 2021’s Call Me If You Get Lost.
Tyler dropped the teaser roughly a week after complaining about fans constantly demanding a new album. He shared his feelings in reaction to his collaborator Steve Lacy voicing the same frustrations on social media.
”I feel you s### is annoying,” Tyler wrote to Lacy. “Especially when I never said out my mouth that an album is coming. I wanna be an actress lmfao.”
Tyler will fulfill his acting dream as he recently landed his first feature film role. The acclaimed rapper/producer will appear in the upcoming A24-produced movie Marty Supreme starring Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow. Uncut Gems filmmaker Josh Safdie is directing the film.