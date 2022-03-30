Tyler, The Creator’s ‘Call Me If You Get Lost Live’ To Stream On Amazon Music

Tyler, The Creator supporters from around the world can watch the Hip Hop artist’s upcoming concert. Call Me If You Get Lost Live will stream on Prime Video, the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, and the Amazon Music app.

The special event takes place in Downtown Los Angeles on March 31 at 7:50 pm PT. Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown will serve as openers for the showcase.

“Tyler, The Creator infuses culture with his bold talent and first-rate artistry. He is a true phenomenon who effortlessly pushes creative boundaries with his music and storytelling, and we can’t wait to give his fans a front-row seat to this memorable concert,” said Alaina Bartels, head of talent, synergy, and specials, Amazon Studios.

Bartels continues, “This livestream event showcases how Prime Video and Amazon Music continue to be destinations where artists can bring their big ideas and content dreams to make them a reality, with support across multiple Amazon businesses.”

Call Me If You Get Lost Live will be available to view on-demand on Prime Video following the livestream event. Plus, fans can buy exclusive, limited-edition merchandise for Tyler, The Creator’s “Call Me If You Get Lost Live Tour” through the Amazon Music Artist Merch Shop.

“Tyler, The Creator is such an important artist, and we can’t wait to bring his show into the homes of music fans around the globe,” said Tim Hinshaw, head of Hip Hop and R&B for Amazon Music. “Tyler has gone above and beyond with this tour, constructing elaborate stadium-sized productions for his music, and we can’t wait for our customers to experience the full spectacle of this show with this livestream.”

The Grammy-nominated Call Me If You Get Lost album arrived on June 25, 2021. Tyler, The Creator recruited DJ Drama, 42 Dugg, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Wayne, Teezo Touchdown, Domo Genesis, Brent Faiyaz, Lil Uzi Vert, Pharrell Williams, and more as features for the studio LP.