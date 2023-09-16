Tyrese Wants All The Smoke With DJ Envy As Fight Over DJ’s Wife Gets Nastier

The artist said he never flirting with Gia Casey, DJ Envy’s wife.

The saga between Tyrese and DJ Envy over the DJ’s wife is nowhere near ending.

The Compton native visited The Breakfast Club and was confronted by DJ Envy about being inappropriate and flirting with his wife, Gia Casey, after helping the couple save their marriage. Tyrese denied those allegations and took to his social media to defend himself in a 22-minute video.

The “Transformer” movie star posted the video on his Instagram, deadset to clear his name, claiming he never sent text messages “directly to Envy or directly to his wife” where he disrespected either of them.

“I literally just had to pull up some receipts and I had to go and look in my phone and say, ‘When is the last time we were actually communicating, and does anything about our communication feel like I actually disrespected his wife or him?’ ” Gibson said. “Because whether I was on psych meds or not, you’re not describing me as a man. That was the most hurtful thing ever.”

Envy doubled down on his position and invited his wife to his show, where the two of them discussed why they fell out with the “Sweet Lady” singer.

Tyrese then answered Evny and Gia’s latest version of what happened in a four-part Instagram series.

He summed up what the videos would address in his caption, “Since we out here tryna go ‘viral’ threatening live on the air let’s unpack this all……. However way you/yall respond I’m done done….. Have fun!! Milk it into ratings and more blogs……. What I’m NEVER gonna do until I take my last breath is let anyone question my integrity, attack my character and be out here reckless on some random f##k s##t….. I would strongly suggest you tread lightly…. I don’t do cease-and-desist letters. I don’t deal with lawyers I don’t snitch…. I don’t gaslight I wanna f### up and I’ll make a mistake. I can tell my own self under the bus….. you decide on your own what level we’re gonna take it to from here…. I want all the smoke beige nigha.”

While there does not seem to be an end in sight to their beef, it is safe to say Tyrese will not be getting his records spun by Envy in the near future.