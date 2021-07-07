Tyrese Starring In Movie About 1992 Los Angeles Riots

Tyrese Gibson is once again teaming up with actor Scott Eastwood for a new movie about the Los Angeles riots in 1992!

Actor/singer Tyrese Gibson is reuniting with his “The Fate Of The Furious” co-star Scott Eastwood for a new movie about the 1992 Los Angeles riots.

Ray Liotta will also star in “April 29, 1992,” the upcoming thriller from “The Iceman” director Ariel Vromen.

The movie focuses on a custodian who takes his son to work, only to find themselves caught up in a heist gone wrong on the first night of the riots, reports Variety.

Liotta and Eastwood will play father and son, while details about Gibson’s role have not been revealed.

Production on the project, written by “Creed II” story creator Sascha Penn, is expected to get underway in August.

Vromen hopes to release the movie next year, to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the riots, which erupted after four police officers were acquitted of the beating of Rodney King.

Gibson and Eastwood also recently worked together on the upcoming action thriller “Dangerous,” with Mel Gibson.