Tyrese Reacts After Being Ordered To Pay Over $650,000 In Child Custody Dispute 

Tyrese is seeking an appeal and a new trial after being ordered to pay his ex-wife $237,944 in back child support and $399,000 to her lawyer.

Tyrese is calling on father’s advocacy groups to help him put together a bill for Congress after a judge ordered he pay roughly $650,000 in child support and lawyer fees in his child custody case.

The actor appeared in Fulton County court on Tuesday (Apr. 25) and was ordered to pay $237,944 to his ex-wife Samantha Lee Gibson. He must also pay an additional $399,000 to Samantha’s attorney, TMZ reports.

Tyrese returned to court after refusing to pay the $10,000 monthly child support he was ordered to pay last August. He claimed the judge was “racist” towards him and felt the amount was excessive. He told the court Tuesday that his ex is well paid, so he shouldn’t have to stump up so much to support his child.

However, the judge held him in contempt of court over his refusal to comply with the order. In addition to the $636,944 he needs to pay his ex and her attorney, Tyrese must hand over $17,000 to the special master. TMZ calls the role “a referee, of sorts, appointed by the judge to handle minor disputes during the case.” In total the Fast & Furious star must stump up nearly $654,000.

After the hearing, his attorney promised to file an appeal and has already filed a motion for a new trial. She also claimed Tyrese paid $2,236 child support monthly but not the $10K the judge ordered.

Tyrese Responds To Ruling

In response, Tyrese issued a statement on Instagram admitting he wasn’t surprised by the ruling. He thanked his supporters for showing up to court and called on father’s advocacy groups to help fight for changes in the law.

“I am ready along with a whole lot of other fathers who continue to get f##### over by the family law court system…. I’ve never been the type of man to sit on my hands quietly b#### and moan at home about everything…. I stand UP a and speak UP a and OUT about injustice,” Tyrese stated.