Tyrese Responds To Critics After Channeling Marvin Gaye At Rams Vs Cowboys National Anthem Performance 

Tyrese was roasted online after taking inspiration from Marvin Gaye and donning a wig and fake beard to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The singer and actor performed at the Los Angeles Rams vs Dallas Cowboys game on Sunday (August 11). However, not everybody was a fan of the performance, and Tyrese was catching heat online from confused viewers.

Bruh, why do Tyrese got the whole “Tyler Perry Accessories” while singing at a the Cowboys vs Rams preseason game??? 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/MCogueMVI9 — Van (@vanman_1000) August 12, 2024

Tyrese really went up there and sang the national anthem at the cowboys game like he was Bobby Proud! 😂 pic.twitter.com/BWRzZk7qrv — Faith ⚡️ (@jabberjockey) August 12, 2024

While there were various comparisons, one user hit the nail on the head but claimed Tyrese missed the mark.

Tyrese just tried to emulate Marvin Gaye’s rendition of The Star Spangled Banner at the #Rams vs. #Cowboys game—it failed miserably. #LambsChop — Eric Lambkins II (@elambsquared) August 11, 2024

“Tyrese just tried to emulate Marvin Gaye’s rendition of ‘The Star Spangled Banner’,” they wrote. “it failed miserably. #LambsChop.”

However, Tyrese caught wind of the criticism and responded with a post on Instagram.

“Thank you,” he replied, sharing a screenshot of the critic’s post. “You’re always welcome here….. respectfully I don’t really know if I agree. Few bad notes? Mheeeee that’s an open mic for you.”

Tyrese also insisted, “I really really tried,” indicating he was inspired by Marvin Gay’s soulful remix of the national anthem at the 1983 NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

“Teddy-Marvin-Donnie-Wonder-Gibson is my name,” he joked. “Smile…. it’s a viiiiiiibbbbeeeee!!!!!!!”

However, according to Tyrese, his performance caused an explosion in pre-orders for his upcoming album, Beautiful Pain.

“My website crashed,” he noted. “I’m so sorry. I’ve never had this many people on my side at one time Tyrese.Tv less than 30 days of the release of #BeautifulPain Sorry.”