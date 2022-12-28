Tyrese Responds To G Herbo Jokingly Calling Out Usher

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Herbo says Usher can’t f*ck with him when it comes to the vocals.

Usher Raymond is one of the most celebrated R&B acts in music history. The southern singer has supporters all around the world, and apparently, Hip Hop artist G Herbo is among those Usher fans.

G Herbo showed off his vocal ability by mimicking a moment from Usher’s critically-acclaimed Tiny Desk performance for NPR Music. The Chicago-bred rapper captioned his video, “@usher can’t f### with me on my [worst] day.”

The Shade Room reposted the clip of G Herbo giving his best Usher impression. Fellow R&B veteran Tyrese Gibson jumped into the Instagram blog’s comments section in order to respond to Herbo jokingly calling out Raymond.

“The young nighas gonna have to put some respect on us 20+ in this game OG’s s### is getting reckless out here,” wrote Tyrese in response to Herbo. “Shout to Usher I respect and salute you King… These young nighas… Doing too much…. I still sell out arenas and I ain’t dropped in 8 years lol.”

2015’s Black Rose is Tyrese Gibson’s most recent full-length album. That project debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 83,000 first-week units. The Black Rose single “Shame” secured two nominations at the 58th Grammy Awards – Best Traditional R&B Performance and Best R&B Song.

Throughout his four-decade career, Usher Raymond has won eight Grammy Awards. The Atlanta-bred entertainer has four Billboard 200 chart #1 albums and nine Billboard Hot 100 chart #1 songs. Plus, the RIAA certified Usher’s Confessions studio LP from 2004 as Diamond (10 million units).

G Herbo dropped his Survivor’s Remorse album in October 2022. That body of work followed 2017’s Humble Beast, 2018’s Swervo, 2019’s Still Swervin, 2020’s PTSD, and 2021’s 25. Three of G Herbo’s projects peaked in the Billboard 200’s Top 10. PTSD picked up a Gold plaque from the RIAA.