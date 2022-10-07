G Herbo Reveals Release Date For ‘Survivor’s Remorse: B Side’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

#GHerbo discusses his new album and his friendship with Atlanta rapper #Gunna.

Chicago-bred rapper G Herbo became a Twitter trending topic today (October 7) following the release of his latest body of work. He let loose Survivor’s Remorse: A Side at midnight on the East Coast.

The 12-track album features contributions by Jeremih, Offset, Future, Benny The Butcher, and Gunna. Another edition of G Herbo’s Survivor’s Remorse will hit DSPs in the near future.

Eddie Francis spoke to Herbo for Apple Music 1’s New Music Daily. The conversation included a tease for when the rhymer’s followers can expect the second part of Survivor’s Remorse.

THIS 4 WHOEVER TRIED TO COUNT ME OUT! THIS 4 EVERYTHING & EVERYBODY I LOST! THIS 4 EVERYTHING OUT THERE FOR ME TO GAIN!! IM WHAT THE GAME BEEN MISSING! SURVIVOR’S REMORSE A SIDE OUT NOW!!!! I CAN NEVER LOSE I STARTED OFF WITH NOTHING ❤️‍🩹https://t.co/NIUvxOvQc4 pic.twitter.com/aRm9tKwJy8 — G HERBO (@gherbo) October 7, 2022

“October 10th. That’s Monday. So we [are] out tonight at midnight, side A drops. At midnight, Side A drops 10/7. And B Side, 10/10,” G Herbo told Eddie Francis. “Like I said, I wanted to give fans a little time to live with it. So they got the whole weekend to digest the music.”

The Machine Entertainment Group representative also stated, “And s###, I’m excited, bro. I know my fans are excited. And like I said, it’s been a long journey, bro. So I’m just happy to be here and I want to keep the momentum going, most importantly.”

G Herbo partnered with YSL recording artist Gunna for “Shordie” off Survivor’s Remorse: A Side. At the moment, Gunna is presently behind bars awaiting a RICO trial in the state of Georgia. Herbo spoke about his relationship with the Atlanta native.

“I’ll be checking in third party on [Gunna] and [Young Thug], just reaching out and sending my love. I know when you’re in that type of situation it’s really overwhelming,” offered G Herbo. So it’s just really trying to send positive energy and love to them because they’re my brothers for real. Not on no music, on a personal level, those are two people that I really care about.”

Herbo added, “Yeah. I need to make sure I’ve got Slime on the album, Gunna on the album. Those are relationships that I cultivated and the music just happened naturally. We really hang out and don’t have nothing to do with no music. So, we get in the studio and record music, it’s like that’s just a bonus. I appreciate the friendship more than anything.”

Survivor’s Remorse: A Side joins a G Herbo album catalog that already contained 2017’s Humble Beast, 2018’s Swervo, 2019’s Still Swervin, 2020’s PTSD, and 2021’s 25. The 26-year-old entertainer has also dropped several mixtapes such as 2014’s Welcome to Fazoland and 2015’s Ballin Like I’m Kobe.