Tyrese Willing To “Shoot, Stab & Kill” To Protect Wealth From Baby Mamas 

Tyrese is calling out the mothers of his children, warning them that he will go to great lengths to keep them away from his money.

Tyrese has issued a warning to the two mothers of his children, and anybody else coming after his money.

The actor and singer was recently arrested over failure to pay child support. He reportedly owed $73,000 in back payments to his ex-wife and could only avoid jail by paying her.

On Monday (November 18), Tyrese took to Instagram to air his frustrations, calling out his ex-wives Samantha Lee and Norma Mitchell.

“Baby mama one and two,” he began. “If you ain’t learned already, I ain’t giving you s###. Like I fought to earn this life, I’ma fight to keep it.”

He continued, insisting that he’s not giving his wealth away nor will anybody going to take it from him.

“I’ma shoot, stab and kill over mine,” he added. “I’ma protect this bottom line at all cost. I’ve earned it and I’ma protect it.”

Furthermore, Tyrese said it’s not just the mothers of his children that should heed his warning.

“That goes for all my homies, anybody in my family, anybody I ever marry again,” he asserted. “If you think I’m about to just give it to you after I worked this hard to get it, you definitely got me confused. You definitely got the wrong one.”

Tyrese Accuses Judge Of Conspiring With Ex-Wife

Following his arrest in September, Tyrese accused the judge of conspiring with his ex-wife Samatha Lee’s legal team.

“They have illegally cracked my prenuptial agreement,” he claimed. “Without a court order started giving my ex $3600 a month and child support for a one-year-old at the time on my own prior to going to court to do a divorce trial. And after two years of $3600 a month, Judge Kevin M Farmer decided to go back two years and turn my $3600 into $10,690. That’s called a retroactive child support payment a.k.a he went backwards just because he felt like it.”