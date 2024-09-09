Tyrese Accurately Predicts His Child Support Arrest But Quickly Finds Solution

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tyrese owes thousands of dollars in child support to his ex-wife Samantha Lee, the mother of his five-year-old daughter.

Tyrese correctly foresaw his arrest on Monday (September 9). A Georgia judge ordered him to be taken into custody for failure to pay child support after the singer told fans he expected to be arrested in a since-deleted Instagram post.

Judge Kevin Famer told Tyrese he could avoid jail by paying $73,000 to ex-wife Samantha Lee, per TMZ. Dennis Byron, who attended the court hearing, said Tyrese promptly arranged to make the payment.

Tyrese and his ex-wife share a five-year-old daughter. Judge Farmer previously ordered the Fast & Furious star to pay roughly $10,000 a month in child support. Tyrese accused the judge of conspiring with his ex-wife’s legal team in his now-deleted Instagram post.

“He illegally tried to bring a $10,690 child support payment from California that I’m giving my 17-year-old currently to Atlanta for my five-year-old,” Tyrese wrote. “They have illegally cracked my prenuptial agreement.”

He continued, “Without a court order started giving my ex $3600 a month and child support for a one-year-old at the time on my own prior to going to court to do a divorce trial. And after two years of $3600 a month, Judge Kevin M Farmer decided to go back two years and turn my $3600 into $10,690. That’s called a retroactive child support payment a.k.a he went backwards just because he felt like it.”

Tyrese said he unsuccessfully tried to get Judge Famer thrown off the case twice. He appealed all of the judge’s rulings.

“It’s pretty clear that they hate my guts, but I must remind them and everything about my life and success,” Tyrese wrote. “I’ve worked my ass off since I was 14 years old to get here. #FamilyLawCourts are THE WORST TOWARDS FATHERS.”

Tyrese married Lee in 2017. They split in 2020. It was his second marriage.