U.K. Drill Artist Gully’s Dramatic Murder Arrest Streamed Live On Instagram 

Popular U.K. rapper Gully was arrested for murder after cops nabbed him at home as he streamed the events on Instagram Live.

Gully – believed to be affiliated with Peckham, South London rap collectives Zone 2 and PBK – has been making waves in the U.K. drill scene in recent years. He has amassed a loyal following and racked up millions of streams on his YouTube music videos. His Soulja Boy-inspired “Superman” video was released just before his arrest and currently sits at almost 250,000 views.

A video of his arrest has been widely circulating on social media, showing armed cops arresting Gully.

The video begins with the rapper repeatedly explaining that he’s naked, pleading with officers to allow him to get dressed as he walks down a set of stairs towards the front door where the police are gathered. A cop ignores his requests instructing him to continue walking toward them. He then warns Gully: “You’re under arrest for murder,” before ordering him to put his phone down and place his hands on his head. Watch the video below.

Gully’s Arrest Rumored to be for the Murder of Rival Crew Member LJ

While cops have not confirmed the reports, fans are speculating that Gully is one of the men arrested in the early hours of Sunday, Jul. (17) for the murder of 19-year-old Jeremiah “LJ” Sewell. The teenager belonged to rival crew B Side, also from South London.

Authorities confirm LJ received a fatal stab wound in the neck on Saturday (Jul. 16). Despite managing to transport himself to the hospital, he sadly died from his injuries later that evening in hospital. Cops believe he was attacked at around 4:40 a.m. while sitting in a parked car in Lewisham, South London.

The Metropolitan police confirmed they arrested two men aged 18 and 19 on suspicion of murder. Another two men, aged 21 and 26, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All four remain in police custody at this time. Cops have yet to identify the suspects.

Lead investigator Detective Chief Inspector Chris Wood appealed for information from the public. “Jeremiah’s family deserve answers about what happened to him and who was responsible for his death,” he said in a statement.